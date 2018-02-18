Wardrobe malfunction gives Olympics Ice Dance audience a little more than they bargained for

France's Gabriella Papadakis and France's Guillaume Cizeron compete in the ice dance short dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV, This content is subject to copyright.)

A wardrobe malfunction in the ice dance short program Sunday night became a distraction for the skaters and viewers. But despite that, they finished near the top of the leaderboard.

It happened to the French team of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron as they danced to songs by Ed Sheeran. WATCH: Commentators discuss distraction

Early in the performance, Cizeron's hand brushes the back of Papadakis' neck, causing her top to come unfastened.

For the rest of the dance, Papadakis worked to keep her top on, which was then only being held on by two shoulder straps.

They made it almost all the way through. But with about 12 seconds left in their dance, Papadakis' top slipped too far, giving viewers watching at home a little more of a show than they bargained for.

"I can't even describe not only how distracting that is but how disappointing it is that they had to perform that program with that distraction for themselves," said NBC ice dancing commentator Tanith White. "They are such exceptional skaters but, unfortunately, that was distracting throughout the program and it hurt them in their technical execution which is really where they shine."

White also mentioned that one of their coaches was seen sewing the top closed before the team went out on the ice.

It apparently didn't hurt them too much with the judges.They scored an 81.93 to put them less than two points behind leaders Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir from Canada.

​American teams Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, and Maia and Alex Shibutani are third and fourth going into Monday's Free Skate.

