U.S. women end Canada's streak to win hockey gold in shootout at 2018 Winter Olympics

The United States celebrates after defeating Canada in a shootout to win the Women's Gold Medal Game on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

The U.S. women’s hockey team finally broke Canada's stranglehold on gold.

And it came in another classic showdown between the game's two best teams.

The USA came from behind to defeat Canada 3-2 on Thursday at Gangneung Hockey Centre, winning in a penalty shootout, to end Canada's run of four consecutive Olympic gold medals.

The USA won the penalty shootout 3-2, the game-winner scored by Jocelyn Lamorueux-Morando.

Though the Americans had won seven of the past eight World Championships, they had come up short in the Olympics every time since the inaugural year, 1998, three times losing to Canada.

Hilary Knight scored a power-play goal in the first period, and after Canada had taken a 2-1 lead, Monique Lamoreux-Morando buried a shot on a breakaway to tie it 2-2.

