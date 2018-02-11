Swiss quash Japan's quest for women's hockey win

Team Switzerland celebrates defeating Team Japan 3-1 in the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group B game on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Sara Benz scored two power-play goals and Switzerland smothered Japan's quest for its first Olympic victory in women's hockey with a 3-1 win.

Japanese forward Rui Ukita sat out Monday, suspended for kicking at an opponent in their 2-1 opening loss to Sweden at the Pyeongchang Games.

Japan outshot the Swiss 38-18 and even had a 5-on-3 in the first period. But they couldn't beat goalie Florence Schelling even with an extra attacker over the final 3:46.

The Swiss got going in the second. Benz scored from the right circle going top shelf at 10:19, and she finished off a breakaway before sliding into the net at 13:10. Alina Muller stole the puck and finished her own breakaway at 4:27 of the third.

Hanae Kubo redirected Mika Hori's shot for a goal at 7:33.

