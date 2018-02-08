'Someone check the ice!' Twitter thinks PyeongChang ice rink needs a second look after skaters fall

USA's Nathan Chen falls as he competes in the figure skating team event men's single skating short program during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG — Twitter rushed to support Team USA figure skater Nathan Chen after he fell during the first night of competition at the Winter Olympic Games, but he wasn't the only skater to slip on the ice.

Throughout the men's short program, several skaters fell, leading Twitter to theorize the ice rink may have been defective.

3 skaters now all in that one corner have fallen, I really think they need to look more at the ice. #Olympics #Olympics2018 — Evelyn Lewis (@smurflewis) February 9, 2018

Did someone butter the ice, one user asked?

Is one of the requirements that the skaters need to fall during their program? Did someone butter the ice? #Olympics — Lindsay G (@poormanstinafey) February 9, 2018

Maybe it was just nerves, another person posed:

#Olympics so like is everyone going to fall tonight or what? is it the ice? is it just olympic jitters? what's going on here? — (wheeze) (@baileybexr) February 9, 2018

Another called for an "Olympic Investigation:"

Ok, so seriously... I think this Olympic Ice needs an Olympic Investigation! I don’t remember ever seeing so many falls during the #Olympics!!!! You still rock #NathanChen!!!! Go 🇺🇸!! — Lorilye (@DaisyGirlUSA) February 9, 2018

Regardless of why the skaters fell, we can all agree that this is all of our reaction when it happens:

© 2018 WXIA-TV