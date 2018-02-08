WFAA
'Someone check the ice!' Twitter thinks PyeongChang ice rink needs a second look after skaters fall

Thursday is the first day viewers can watch Olympic events, like figure skating and freestyle skiing, on primetime TV.

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 10:26 PM. CST February 08, 2018

PYEONGCHANG — Twitter rushed to support Team USA figure skater Nathan Chen after he fell during the first night of competition at the Winter Olympic Games, but he wasn't the only skater to slip on the ice.

Throughout the men's short program, several skaters fell, leading Twitter to theorize the ice rink may have been defective.

Did someone butter the ice, one user asked?

Maybe it was just nerves, another person posed:

Another called for an "Olympic Investigation:"

Regardless of why the skaters fell, we can all agree that this is all of our reaction when it happens: 

