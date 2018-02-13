Shaun White faces backlash after dragging, stepping on U.S. flag during celebration

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 14: Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States celebrates during the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Phoenix Snow Park on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Photo: Cameron Spencer, 2018 Getty Images)

Fans on social media were excited about Shaun White's gold medal win on social media... they just wanted him to pick up the American flag.

White had just won the men's halfpipe on his final run. He put together an incredible run that will go down in history as one of the greatest moments of his career.

Someone handed him the flag, and he held it up and waved it around. But when he was done celebrating, he started dragging it around. He even stepped on it at one point.

The internet was quick to congratulate White, but asked him for a little better etiquette.

Hey Shaun White - I appreciate your skills but PICK THE FLAG UP!! The American flag should never touch the ground!! C’mon, kid!! — Lonny Kaehn (@lonny_kaehn) February 14, 2018

Am pleased for Shaun White, but he should not be dragging our flag. Show some respect! — William C Eacho (@AmbEacho) February 14, 2018

Proud to see @shaunwhite grab the gold... wish they wouldn’t drag our flag across the ground... blame the Marine in me but minimal effort would show a lot of respect 🤷🏻‍♂️ #OlympicGames — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) February 14, 2018

Have to be impressed with Shaun White, I just wish he didn't drag the flag on the ground. Couldn't help but cringe. — Tom Brockman (@TomBrockII) February 14, 2018

Congrats on the half-pipe gold @shaunwhite! It was totally wicked! Now find a Boy Scout to teach you flag ettiquette #USA — ITPreacher (@ITPreacher) February 14, 2018

Others clapped back, defending White since it was one of the biggest moments of his life. White may not have realized what he was doing. He was especially emotional after winning gold.

