Shaun White faces backlash after dragging, stepping on U.S. flag during celebration

Fans on social media were excited about Shaun White's gold medal win on social media... they just wanted him to pick up the American flag.
White had just won the men's halfpipe on his final run. He put together an incredible run that will go down in history as one of the greatest moments of his career.
Someone handed him the flag, and he held it up and waved it around. But when he was done celebrating, he started dragging it around. He even stepped on it at one point.
@shaunwhite show that flag some respect! pic.twitter.com/fdJqCCQVkD— TJ Pagliasotti (@BluePitBull1300) February 14, 2018
The internet was quick to congratulate White, but asked him for a little better etiquette.
Hey Shaun White - I appreciate your skills but PICK THE FLAG UP!! The American flag should never touch the ground!! C’mon, kid!!— Lonny Kaehn (@lonny_kaehn) February 14, 2018
Am pleased for Shaun White, but he should not be dragging our flag. Show some respect!— William C Eacho (@AmbEacho) February 14, 2018
Proud to see @shaunwhite grab the gold... wish they wouldn’t drag our flag across the ground... blame the Marine in me but minimal effort would show a lot of respect 🤷🏻♂️ #OlympicGames— Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) February 14, 2018
Have to be impressed with Shaun White, I just wish he didn't drag the flag on the ground. Couldn't help but cringe.— Tom Brockman (@TomBrockII) February 14, 2018
Congrats on the half-pipe gold @shaunwhite! It was totally wicked! Now find a Boy Scout to teach you flag ettiquette #USA— ITPreacher (@ITPreacher) February 14, 2018
Others clapped back, defending White since it was one of the biggest moments of his life. White may not have realized what he was doing. He was especially emotional after winning gold.
