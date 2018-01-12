Two-time Olympian Hilary Knight hopes the third time is the charm when it comes to beating Canada at the Olympics and winning the gold.

As the U.S. Women's ice hockey team prepares to head to South Korea, the golden question is whether they can find a way to end Canada's gold medal streak.



Two-time Olympian Hilary Knight is one of the stars on Team USA. She won silver in Sochi and Vancouver but hopes the third time is the charm when it comes to beating Canada at the Olympics.

"The rivalry between U.S. and Canada is one of the most beautiful rivalries in sport," Knight said.

Canada has claimed gold in four straight Olympics, besting the Americans in the last two championships. Knight already has her heart set on a rematch.

"Whether it's in someone's barn, an outdoor rink, or on the world stage, it doesn't matter. I just think that goes to show how much we respect one another in terms of sheer dominant ice hockey teams. It's the game that you live for," she described.

This time around Knight and her teammates also won't have to share the stage with the men of the NHL; the league's players won't be in Olympic competition for the first time since 1998.

"It doesn't really relate to us, in some respect, just because we're the team to watch," Knight explained.

Knight's confidence has never been a question, but can she and Team USA beat Canada?

"This team is special and I cannot wait for the world to see us in February. It's going to be amazing."

The U.S. Women's hockey team has finished first or second in every major tournament since the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, including a win over Canada at the World Championships last April.

