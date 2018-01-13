Original Olympic programs dating back 100 years line the walls at the Kensington Flora Hotel in the rural mountains of South Korea.

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - In the rural mountains of South Korea there's a hotel that seems a little out of place.

But the unique location isn't the only thing that makes the luxurious and plush Kensington Flora Hotel stand out, because among its marble floors and crystal chandeliers is an Olympic collection unlike anything in the world.

There are Olympic torches and walls lined with original Olympic programs dating back more than 100 years.

Original Olympic programs line the walls at the Kensington Flora Hotel in the rural mountains of South Korea.

It's an impressive collection that can leave visitors, like Colorado resident Brady Collins, in a state of amazement.

"I can't say I have ever seen anything like this to be honest," the Denver man described.

Among the marble floors and crystal chandeliers at the Kensington Flora Hotel in the rural mountains of South Korea is an Olympic collection unlike anything in the world.

There are medals from nearly every Olympic games, alongside signed memorabilia from some of the world's greatest athletes, including a pair of signed sneakers from Usain Bolt.

A pair of signed sneakers from Usain Bolt is part of the Olympic memorabilia collection at the Kensington Flora Hotel in South Korea.

While the most popular item in the collection is a pair of skates autographed by South Korea figure skater Yuna Kim. The hotel's staff says it's just one of three in the world.

A staffmember at South Korea's Kensington Flora Hotel points out a pair of skates autographed by South Korean figure skater Yuna Kim. The staff says it's the most popular item in their impressive Olympic collection.

In total, the collection is worth millions but all of it is kept in the lobby for visitors, like Brady Collins, to see.

Among the marble floors and crystal chandeliers at the Kensington Flora Hotel in the rural mountains of South Korea is an Olympic collection unlike anything in the world.

"Pretty amazing to stand here and see it," Collins said.

While the Kensington Flora has some room availability in January, they are completely booked starting Feb. 1 for the Olympics.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA