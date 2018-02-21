Olympics Feb 21: Canada and USA renew their rivalry in women's ice hockey

Wednesday's Olympic events kick off with curling and cross-country skiing earlier in the day. But don't miss these events later on...
Medals awarded for men's freeski halfpipe
8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT | Watch on NBC
The US swept the podium in this event at Sochi. It's possible that Team USA could do it again this year as all four members on the team qualified for the finals. David Wise defends his gold medal, along with his teammates Alex Ferreira, Torin Yater-Wallace and Aaron Blunck.
Two Americans seek a medal in women's bobsled
8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT | Watch on NBC
Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs are in second place after two runs of women's bobsled. Taylor is on the road to redemption after barely missing gold in 2014, however, it looks like it could be a close call this year as well.
Taylor and Poser are only 0.09 seconds behind Germany's sled, piloted by Mariama Jamanka with the final two runs remaining.
American pilot Jamie Greubel Poser's sled finished Runs 1 and 2 out of medal position.
Men's and women's cross-country team sprint ends
Women's: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT | Watch on NBC
Jessie Diggins and the US women's cross-country skiing team attempt to win the US's first gold medal in a women's cross-country event.
Men's: 3:00pm ET / 12:00 pm PT | Watch on NBCSN
Team USA was eliminated from the team pursuit, while New Zealand, South Korea, the Netherlands and Norway advanced.
The Dutch were Sochi's gold medal winner in the event, however all eyes are on New Zealand's Peter Michael who was the first speed skater from his country to win a World Cup event in 2016.
The men's event will air earlier in the day on NBCSN.
Round-robin curling continues with several team USA matches
Men's: 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT | Watch on NBCSN
The US faces Great Britain in men's round-robin curling. The match concludes the round-robin phase for both teams.
Although the game concluded overnight in PyeongChang, viewers can catch it again during normal daylight hours on NBCSN.
Women's: 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT | Watch on CNBC
The U.S. women's curling team will take on Sweden during the final round robin games. Canada's historic loss has implications for the U.S. team. This is the first time that the women's Canadian team will leave an Olympics without a podium spot.
If the U.S. defeats Sweden, and Switzerland defeats Japan, then the U.S. and Japan will play in a tiebreak game for the final semifinal spot.
Men's hockey quarterfinals
The Czech Republic eliminated the U.S. men's hockey team in a shootout in the quarterfinals.
The Czechs move on to face the winner of the Olympic Athletes of Russia versus Norway game. Canada and Finland will also be playing early this morning.
Women's hockey gold medal game
10:45pm ET / 7:45 pm PT | Watch on NBCSN
Team USA and Team Canada reignite their rivalry in the gold medal game for women's hockey. This is the fifth time in six Olympics since women's hockey was added in 1998 that the two teams face off for gold.
