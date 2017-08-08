Noryangjin Fish Market a must see 2018 Olympics attraction

At the Noryangiin Fish Market you can pick your fish, buy it and eat it all under one roof. The 24/7 market is a must-see attraction in Seoul.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - In the heart of Seoul, the Noryangjin Fish Market might look like an impressive aquarium but South Korean residents like Johnathan Kim don't go there to look at the fish, they go there to eat them.

"During winter time yellow tail is in season," said Kim.

It's a massive market where vendors have tanks full of fish, crab, and giant octopus and just about anything that swims or is slimy and lives in the water.





Fish about as fresh as it gets, "unless you go out in a boat," said Kim.

Because as you look at what's for sale, what's for sale is looking back. Once you find something you like, it gets sliced up of chopped up, sometimes still squirming before it's cooked up all under one roof.





"You take it upstairs to the restaurant and they prepare it for us and they charge per person and they have a setup fee and we have to pay for alcohol and if you put it all together it's cheaper than going to a restaurant in the city," he explained.

