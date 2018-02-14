Norway curling team's pants win over the web

While many Olympic stories focus on athletic performance, social media is ablaze about something very different regarding one country's curling team.
Christoffer Svae, Torger Nergard, Thomas Ulsrud and Havard Vad Petersson took to the course representing Norway - and the spirit of Valentine's Day. That's right, their pants were completely covered in hearts to honor the holiday - and continue a tradition of eye-catching curling pants.
The Norway men's Olympic curling team is known for making a fashion statement every four years.— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 24, 2018
Peep this year's uniform by @LoudmouthGolf: https://t.co/7MOgRDIsfJ pic.twitter.com/kjCffv4jVi
According to Time Magazine, the team has picked some interesting patterns for their appearances since 2010. Regardless of the outcome of these games, they definitely won the internet.
??PANTS??— Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) February 14, 2018
Norway’s @TeamUlsrud don’t miss a beat. Valentines Day. And they’re bringing heart-stopping pants realness. #cbccurl pic.twitter.com/JnqYp4c6oH
The Norway men’s curling team getting into the #ValentinesDay spirit by sporting pink trousers with hearts on for this evening’s session #curling #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/5nPjFSWFQn— Pippa Field (@PippaField23) February 14, 2018
My highlight of Valentine’s Day will probably be the Norway men’s curling team pants. pic.twitter.com/aU5YNahvNZ— Kara Rose (@kararose27) February 14, 2018
Norways trousers, oh my. pic.twitter.com/oGVxsh8bVp— Tegank (@Tegank_) February 14, 2018
© 2018 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs