Mikaela Shiffrin finally gets PyeongChang skiing debut

USA's Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the Women's Giant Slalom at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 15, 2018. (JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JAVIER SORIANO, This content is subject to copyright.)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - American standout Mikaela Shiffrin has turned in a fast first run of the giant slalom to kick off her Pyeongchang Olympics.

She finished 0.20 seconds behind current leader Manuela Moelgg of Italy.

Shiffrin got wide on a few turns, but other than that was solid through the tight course. She's in good position for the final run later in the afternoon South Korea time-- around 12:25 a.m. EST/9:25 p.m. PST.

The 22-year-old finished fifth in the giant slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games. She's the defending Olympic slalom champion.

