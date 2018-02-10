WFAA
Mexican ski team sports Dia de los Muertos unis at Winter Olympics

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 8:08 PM. CST February 10, 2018

If any team ever deserved a gold medal for their uniforms, it’s the Mexican ski team at this year’s Winter Olympics.

Rodolfo Dickson, Sarah Schleper, and German Madrazo will sure be easy to spot during the skiing events. The three will compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and freestyle skiing.

And they’ll all be sporting uniforms inspired by Dia de los Muertos.

Check out their attire:

