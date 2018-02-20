Lindsey Vonn in 2nd so far in women's downhill race

USA's Lindsey Vonn takes part in the 3rd training of the Alpine Skiing Women's Downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 20, 2018. (FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT, This content is subject to copyright.)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - American ski racer Lindsey Vonn has the second-fastest time so far in the women's downhill after a solid run.

Vonn finished 0.47 seconds behind leader Sofia Goggia of Italy as the seventh racer to take the course at Jeongseon Alpine Center.

At 33, Vonn is trying to become the oldest female medalist in Alpine skiing at the Winter Games.

