WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Lindsey Vonn in 2nd so far in women's downhill race

Her unwavering focus has brought fear among competitors in the women's downhill skiing event.

Associated Press , TEGNA 8:34 PM. CST February 20, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - American ski racer Lindsey Vonn has the second-fastest time so far in the women's downhill after a solid run.

Vonn finished 0.47 seconds behind leader Sofia Goggia of Italy as the seventh racer to take the course at Jeongseon Alpine Center.

At 33, Vonn is trying to become the oldest female medalist in Alpine skiing at the Winter Games.

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories