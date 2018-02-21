WFAA
Vonn has lead after downhill in Alpine combined

Her unwavering focus has brought fear among competitors in the women's downhill skiing event.

February 21, 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - Lindsey Vonn has the lead after the downhill leg of the Olympic Alpine combined, with American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin right in the thick of things.

Vonn finished in a time of 1 minute, 39.37 seconds. Shiffrin is 1.98 seconds behind.

The race switches Thursday afternoon local time to Shiffrin's specialty — the slalom. Both times are combined to determine the winner.

Vonn had the lead after the downhill leg at the 2010 Vancouver Games but didn't finish the slalom.

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway had the second-fastest time in the downhill and is 0.74 seconds behind Vonn.

