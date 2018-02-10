WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Johnny Weir on Twitter criticism: 'I'm a commentator not a complimentor'

The U.S. delegation headed to the Winter Games in Pyeongchang is the largest of any country ever.

Suzanne Nuyen , TEGNA 10:20 AM. CST February 10, 2018

Johnny Weir is clapping back at his critics after people were unhappy with the his commentary during the first night of the Olympic figure skating team event. 

 

On Thursday night, Weir and his cohost Tara Lipinski discussed the first evening of events in the team figure skating competition. Many of the skaters in the men's short program succumbed to first-round jitters, and the former skating legends didn't hold back on their commentary.

Weir was particularly tough on Nathan Chen, who made his Olympic debut that night. Chen is a favorite to win the gold later on in the Olympic games, but the two-time champ didn't do as well as expected, and came in fourth overall. 

After Chen's performance, Weir said "That's the worst short program I've ever seen from nathan Chen...disastrous...now the bronze for Team USA is in jeopardy." 

Fans thought Weir and Lipinski were being too harsh on the Olympic newbie.

 

 

However, many fans tweeted their support after Weir responded, saying "I am a commentator, not a complimentor." The two-time Olympian also said "I would never be able to do my job without telling the truth." 

 

 

 

 

This is Weir's third Olympics as a correspondent. Weir and Lipinski return Saturday night to discuss the women's short program and free dance events in the figure skating team competition.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories