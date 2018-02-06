Inside Korea's demilitarized zone between North and South Korea

It's considered the most dangerous divide in the world: The Korean Demilitarized Zone.

Why do reporters have to wear armbands? Why do the soldiers always wear sunglasses? What's the yellow line in the center of the road for? And what is the Peace House?

11Alive's Cheryl Preheim is in Korea for 2018 Winter Olympics. She visited the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea and found out the answers to those questions.

Follow Cheryl Preheim on Facebook and Twitter for updates as she reports from Korea for the Winter Olympics.

Full Olympics coverage on 11Alive.com | Join the Winter Olympics discussion

© 2018 WXIA-TV