When to watch Texans in the Winter Olympics: times, dates, events

The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, begin Thursday with figure skating and freestyle skiing coverage in primetime on NBC.

The opening ceremony will be 7 p.m. Friday.

After that, you'll have to wait a while to catch a Texan in action. Three are three athletes from the Lone Star State representing the U.S., and their events don't begin until the second week of the games.

Sam McGuffie (Cypress)

2-man bobsled: Feb. 18 (NBC, 6 p.m.), Feb. 19 (NBC, 7 p.m.)

4-man bobsled: Feb. 24 (NBC 7 p.m.), Feb. 25 (NBC 7 p.m.)

McGuffie, 28, a former football and track athlete at Rice, is a "push athlete" who helps push the bobsled off the starting line, according to KHOU. He'll also be the brakeman in the two-man bobsled with driver Codie Bascue.

Justin Olsen (San Antonio)

2-man bobsled: Feb. 18 (NBC, 6 p.m.), Feb. 19 (NBC, 7 p.m.)

4-man bobsled: Feb. 24 (NBC 7 p.m.), Feb. 25 (NBC 7 p.m.)

Olsen, 30, is a three-time Olympian who won a gold medal in the bobsled event in Vancouver in 2010. This year, he'll have an unexpected hurdle: On Monday, he underwent an emergency appendectomy, just two days before the start of training in Pyeongchang. Olsen is expected to recover in time to compete Feb. 18, USA Bobsled and Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele said in a statement.

Jonathan Garcia (Katy)

Speed skating 500M: Feb. 19 (NBC 2 p.m.)

Speed skating 1000M: Feb. 23 (NBC 7 p.m.)

Speed skating team pursuit: Feb. 19 (quarterfinals, NBC 2 p.m.), Feb. 21 (semifinals/finals, NBC 2 p.m.)

Garcia, 31, grew up in Katy, west of Houston, and graduated from Taylor High School. He now lives and trains in Salt Lake City. Garcia competed in the Sochi games in 2014, finishing 28th in the 1000-meter race.

