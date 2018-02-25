Highlights from the Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Pyeongchang

General view of fireworks as the Olympic flame is set off at the end of the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 25, 2018. FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT, This content is subject to copyright.)

The 2018 Winter Olympics came to end Sunday with the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang. It's been a memorable month filled with moments and personalties that the world won't soon forget.

Here are some of the highlights from the closing ceremony:

FLAME, EXTINGUISHED

BEAUTY, UNITY

SHIRTLESS AGAIN!

Our favorite Tongan flag bearer showed up without his shirt on -- again.

The Tongan guy is back again lol #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/l4VCK3IvoL — Jason (@fibronectinrgd) February 25, 2018

Everyone dressed for the weather I see... #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/2cViNbDn2c — Peter Hayes (@ThatPeterHayes) February 25, 2018

WINNING PERFORMANCE

PASSING THE TORCH BREAKING: Olympic flag passes to acting Beijing Mayor Chen Jining, signifying transfer of responsibility for Winter Games to China — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 25, 2018 IT"S A BIRD, IT'S A PLANE -- WAIT, IT'S A BEAR! #Soohorang in the sky #drones #Olympics PyeongChang2018 👋❤️ pic.twitter.com/P3vChRznIu — Olympics (@Olympics) February 25, 2018 NORWAY DOMINATION It's also appropriate that the Norwegian anthem is being played at the closing ceremony, seeing as Norway owned these Olympics. 39 total, 14 gold. — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) February 25, 2018 IVANKA IS THERE! Ivanka Trump, leading the U.S. delegation for the closing ceremony, sat next to Kim Jung-suk, the wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during the ceremony, according to U.S. reporters. One row behind her was Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. forces in Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, first lady Kim Jung-sook (C) and Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, applaud as athletes from North and South Korea walk together during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics. (Photo: Photo by Patrick Semansky - Pool /Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images) TRAFFIC JAM -- OF ATHLETES Americans in the middle of a traffic jam of athletes. pic.twitter.com/tCoYRsRdIN — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 25, 2018 The flags enter the closing ceremony. (No Russian flag, thankfully.) pic.twitter.com/PrDsHVDjXJ — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 25, 2018 DRONES? YES, PLEASE Some fans loved the use of drones (which didn't happen at the opening ceremoney due to technical difficulties). Again #PyeongChang2018 use of drones in the ceremonies of these #WinterOlympics is absolutely amazing. Oh #Beijing what can you do? I have high hopes as you are in my blood! — Victoria •137• (@LilVikPhoto) February 25, 2018

