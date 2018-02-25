Highlights from the Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Winter Olympics came to end Sunday with the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang. It's been a memorable month filled with moments and personalties that the world won't soon forget.
Here are some of the highlights from the closing ceremony:
FLAME, EXTINGUISHED
Oh no.....#ClosingCeremony #Olympics 😭 the flame...is out. @pyeongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/q2K4ko2c7q— Olympics (@Olympics) February 25, 2018
BEAUTY, UNITY
Winter Olympics closing ceremony is so looking beautiful and united right now🤗♥️👏🏾. #PyeongChang2018 #WinterOlympics #ClosingCeremony #EXO_Olympics pic.twitter.com/DTekbQ21M0— ... (@FallenForJDB) February 25, 2018
SHIRTLESS AGAIN!
Our favorite Tongan flag bearer showed up without his shirt on -- again.
The Tongan guy is back again lol #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/l4VCK3IvoL— Jason (@fibronectinrgd) February 25, 2018
Everyone dressed for the weather I see... #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/2cViNbDn2c— Peter Hayes (@ThatPeterHayes) February 25, 2018
WINNING PERFORMANCE
What a performance from @chaelinCL! #CL #PyeongChang2018 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/uBez79JJj5— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 25, 2018
PASSING THE TORCH
BREAKING: Olympic flag passes to acting Beijing Mayor Chen Jining, signifying transfer of responsibility for Winter Games to China— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 25, 2018
IT"S A BIRD, IT'S A PLANE -- WAIT, IT'S A BEAR!
#Soohorang in the sky #drones #Olympics PyeongChang2018 👋❤️ pic.twitter.com/P3vChRznIu— Olympics (@Olympics) February 25, 2018
NORWAY DOMINATION
It's also appropriate that the Norwegian anthem is being played at the closing ceremony, seeing as Norway owned these Olympics. 39 total, 14 gold.— Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) February 25, 2018
IVANKA IS THERE!
Ivanka Trump, leading the U.S. delegation for the closing ceremony, sat next to Kim Jung-suk, the wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during the ceremony, according to U.S. reporters. One row behind her was Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. forces in Korea.
TRAFFIC JAM -- OF ATHLETES
Americans in the middle of a traffic jam of athletes. pic.twitter.com/tCoYRsRdIN— Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 25, 2018
The flags enter the closing ceremony. (No Russian flag, thankfully.) pic.twitter.com/PrDsHVDjXJ— Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 25, 2018
DRONES? YES, PLEASE
Some fans loved the use of drones (which didn't happen at the opening ceremoney due to technical difficulties).
Again #PyeongChang2018 use of drones in the ceremonies of these #WinterOlympics is absolutely amazing. Oh #Beijing what can you do? I have high hopes as you are in my blood!— Victoria •137• (@LilVikPhoto) February 25, 2018
© 2018 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs