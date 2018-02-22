German figure skater performs to 'Schindler's List,' social media aghast

Nicole Schott of Germany competes during the Ladies Single Skating Free Skating on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Nicole Scott wasn’t the first figure skater — even the first German figure skater — to perform to the music from the movie Schindler's List.

That didn’t stop those using social media from expressing their displeasure as Scott skated to the score during the ladies' long program Friday in the Winter Olympics.

The Oscar-winning film directed by Steven Spielberg told the story of a businessman who saved more than a thousand Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

NO ONE SHOULD BE SKATING TO SCHINDLER'S LIST!!!!!!! — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) February 23, 2018

I’m glad I’m not the only one who raised an eyebrow at the skater from Germany using music from Schindler’s List. #Olympics2018 — omgshiny (@omgshinythings) February 23, 2018

(Next on the ice is Germany)



You think the worst they can do is fall then you hear Schindler’s List playing! pic.twitter.com/Mdr9HM00bt — SAM6 (@travelong6) February 23, 2018

In defense of the German skater who chose the theme from "Schindler's List" for her routine... yeah, I got nothing. #SchindlersList — Adam Sank (@AdamSank) February 23, 2018

The violin-based soundtrack composed by John Williams strangely has been in the regular rotation since the film came out in 1993. Months after its U.S. debut, German figure skater and two-time Olympic gold medalist Katarina Witt performed to the score. However, that was not at an Olympic competition.

The music also was used in 2014 at the Sochi Games by Russian figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya, who helped her team win gold.

