Czechs stop USA's run in men's hockey at 2018 Winter Olympics

While no current NHL players can compete at this year's Olympics, Team USA's captain has plenty of NHL experience and is ready to wear the red, white, and blue again.

KEVIN ALLEN | USA TODAY SPORTS , TEGNA 12:02 AM. CST February 21, 2018

The Czech Republic held off the USA in a shootout in men's hockey on Wednesday at Gangneung Hockey Centre at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

It was a close contest throughout before the Czechs got the better of the USA in the penalty shot shootout, scoring twice to the USA's zero.

The Czechs will face the winner of Russia (Olympic Athletes from Russia) vs. Norway on Friday.

The gold medal game is Sunday.

