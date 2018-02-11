Chloe Kim, in the middle of dominating halfpipe qualifying, tweets about ice cream

Chloe Kim of the United States competes in the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Qualification on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Any time is a good time for ice cream, apparently. Even if you are in the midst of pressure-packed Olympics competition.

The USA's Chloe Kim, the favorite for gold in the snowboard halfpipe, tweeted about how she would be down for some ice cream on Monday midway through her Olympic debut.

A debut which went pretty well.

Kim delivered scores of 91.50, and then — after tweeting about ice cream — 95.50 in her qualifying runs, making her the top qualifier by a wide margin.

Could be down for some ice cream rn — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

The first response to her tweet — Hey, aren't you competing — says it all.

Kim leads four Americans into Tuesday's final; Maddie Mastro, Kelly Clark and Arielle Gold are the others.

Kim meant what she tweeted. Her first quote following the competition: "I want my ice cream."

So, what flavor?

"I really like vanilla Swiss almond, but I'll be OK with a mango sorbet."

Or perhaps cookie and cream.

