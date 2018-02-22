After losing to USA, Canadian hockey player refuses to wear silver medal

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - The disappointment showed on their faces and for Canadian defenseman Jocelyne Larocque there was no celebration in winning the silver medal.
After the United States won a thrilling shootout for its first Olympic gold in two decades, the medal ceremony took place. Larocque had the reaction that was most noteworthy — yanking off the silver immediately after it was placed around her neck.
It’s not like Larocque doesn’t have a gold. She was part of Canada’s winning team in 2014.
Sometimes emotions take over in the heat of the moment.
