Adam Rippon decides not to do TV for NBC at 2018 Winter Olympics

Adam Rippon of the United States warms up before competing during the Men's Single Free Program on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - After agreeing to an offer to work for NBC, Adam Rippon decided overnight that he would rather remain as an Olympian, according to a person close to the situation who would not speak publicly because of the sensitivity of the matter.

When Rippon and his team realized he would have to relinquish his official Olympic standing, give up his Olympic credential, move out of Team USA Housing and not be allowed to march in the closing ceremony, he changed his mind and turned down NBC, the person close to the situation said.

“I am so flattered that NBC wanted me to work as a correspondent, but if I took this opportunity, I would have to leave the Olympic team and I would have to leave the (Olympic) Village," Rippon said on NBCSN.

"It’s so important to me, you know, I worked so hard to be on this Olympic team, and my teammates and my friends were there for me during my events, and that meant so much to me, that I really feel like I need to be there for them during their events.

Rippon was offered a position by NBC after becoming one of the breakout stars of these Games, helping the Americans win a bronze in the team event.

