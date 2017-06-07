Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops to retire after 18 seasons

Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops will retire after 18 seasons at the school, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person asked not to be identified because the announcement had not been made.
Stoops has compiled a 190-48 record during his career which included one national championship and 10 Big 12 titles.
Offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley is expected to replace Stoops.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs