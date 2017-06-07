Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops to retire after 18 seasons

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Bob Stoops of the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl on October 8, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2016 Getty Images)

Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops will retire after 18 seasons at the school, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person asked not to be identified because the announcement had not been made.

Stoops has compiled a 190-48 record during his career which included one national championship and 10 Big 12 titles.

Offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley is expected to replace Stoops.

