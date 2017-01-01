OK, now what? A Cowboys playoff planner

Nov 20, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leaves the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Dallas won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

With the NFC East division title, #1 seed and home field advantage locked up, the Dallas Cowboys enter the playoffs riding high. Banged-up players like Tyron Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence and Ronald Leary got a chance to rest in the regular season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. And with an extra week to prepare for the playoffs with their first-round bye, this also gives defensive back Morris Claiborne, who has been sidelined since Week 8 with a groin injury, a chance to return.

What’s next for the Cowboys?

Dallas now gets a much-needed week of rest during the Wild Card round, and will get a chance to do a bit of scouting from the couch. With Atlanta’s victory over New Orleans, the Falcons clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Seattle Seahawks own the No. 3 seed, and the New York Giants, with their win over Washington, remain in the No. 5 seed while eliminating the Redskins.

After a victory on Sunday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers claimed the #4 seed and will host the Giants. The Detroit Lions will travel to Seattle for a matchup with the Seahawks.

NFC Wild Card games:

#5 New York Giants @ #4 Green Bay Packers: Sunday Jan. 8, 3:40 PM

#6 Detroit Lions @ #3 Seattle Seahawks: Saturday Jan. 7, 7:15 PM

Possible divisional round opponents:

As the highest seed in the NFC, Dallas will face the lowest seed possible in its divisional playoff game. That means the Cowboys cannot play the Seahawks in the divisional round. The three possible opponents for Dallas in the divisional round are New York, Green Bay and Detroit. Dallas beat Green Bay and Detroit this season, but lost to the Giants twice.

**To play New York: The Giants must beat the No. 4 seed (Green Bay) and the Seahawks must beat the No. 6 seed (Detroit)

**To play Green Bay: Green Bay must beat New York and Seattle must beat Detroit.

**To play Detroit: All the Lions have to do is beat Seattle.

What to watch for:

If it’s New York: The Giants had the Cowboys' number this year, beating them first in the regular season opener and again in December to snap their 11-game winning streak. Back in 2007, the last time Dallas owned the No. 1 seed in the NFC, New York beat the Cowboys 21-17 en route to their first Super Bowl in the Tom Coughlin/Eli Manning era. In their last five games this season, the Giants struggled to put the ball in the endzone, and averaged just 16.8 points per game. Their defense harassed and confused Dak Prescott twice. Will he have an answer?

If it’s Green Bay: Dallas beat the Packers 30-16 at Lambeau Field in October during their 11-game winning streak. Aaron Rodgers had a subpar day, going 31-of-41 for 294 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Since then, however, Green Bay has found its offense, and is in position to win the NFC North if they can win their sixth straight game Sunday night. When healthy, Rodgers is explosive, and his elusiveness and ability to make plays outside the pocket puts pressure on defenses. Plus, we all remember the last time these two teams met in the playoffs. (Dez caught it, btw)

If it’s Detroit: The Cowboys manhandled the Lions last week on Monday Night Football, doubling them up to the tune of 42-21. Prescott and the offense had a field day, and Dallas’ second half defense shut out Matthew Stafford. I imagine this is the matchup most Cowboys fans are hoping for, but even Detroit has areas that should make even the most confident Dallas fan nervous. The Lions were adept at getting back in games, setting an NFL record for the most fourth quarterback comebacks through 10 games with six.

Dallas’ next game will be 3:40 P.M. on Sunday, Jan. 15 AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

