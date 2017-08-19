No Zeke next to no problem for Cowboys first team offense versus Colts

Aug 19, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) points to Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

Arlington -- Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looked like he was in mid-season form in his preseason opener, leading an impressive performance by the first team offense, minus running back Zeke Elliott.

With Elliott's suspension looming, there is concern with the Cowboys offense starting the season without their workhorse running back, but Prescott's performance went a long way in relaxing any fears that may exist.

"Tonight was just an extension of training camp, of what we've been doing the whole offense together, just getting better,'' Prescott said. "I feel great. I feel good behind that offensive line, throwing to those guys and letting them do what they do best.''

For his first pass of the game, a 23-yard strike to Dez Bryant, Prescott was in command and in sync with his top receiver. The two hooked up twice in the 95-yard game opening drive, including a 32-yard touchdown that opened the scoring.

"That first drive was great,'' said Prescott. "We were all on the same page, communicating well. It felt good being out there with those guys again in a game situation.''

Prescott completed 7-of-8 passes for 106 yards and the one touchdown for a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating.

"They continue to grow," said Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett of the relationship between Prescott and Bryant. "I think they have a very good relationship on the field and they have a very good relationship off the field and their communication is really good. I think it reflects in the execution."

The Cowboys first-team unit had a great chance to score on both of its first quarter drives, but running back Darren

McFadden, who started while the Cowboys held Elliott out, fumbled and the Colts recovered inside their own 10-yard line.

McFadden's fumble taking away from an otherwise fantastic showing, gaining 59 yards on 9 rushes, better than six yards per carry.

Game Notes

Sweet feet

Backup running back Alfred Morris showed quickness and great cutting ability, racking up 49 yards on 9 carries, averaging better than 5 yards per run.

Cowboys need More from Moore

Backup quarterback Kellen Moore struggled to move the Cowboys offense gaining just 91 yards on the last 21 plays of the first half. He also held the ball too long when the Colts forced a fumble in the pocket and Lavar Edwards returned it for Indy's first touchdown of the night.

What a Rush!

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has another great showing, completing 8-of-9 passes for 92 yards, and a pair of touchdowns. He threw a 19-yarder to Noah Brown and a three-yard strike to Lance Lenoir. His 148.8 QB rating slightly better than last week against the Rams when he threw for 106 yards and a touchdown for a 136.4 rating.

Up Next

Cowboys host the Raiders Saturday night at 7 pm.

