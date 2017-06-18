Who the Stars protected from the expansion draft and what it means

Brett Ritchie will have a chance to succeed in Dallas after being protected from the NHL expansion draft. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

It took the NHL an extra 30 minutes to reveal, but the list is officially in.

And after months of speculation and prognosticating, the Dallas Stars have protected the following players.

Forwards (7): Jamie Benn, Jason Spezza, Tyler Seguin, Radek Faksa, Valeri Nichushkin, Antoine Roussel, Brett Ritchie

Defenders (3): John Klingberg, Esa Lindell, Stephen Johns

Goalie (1): Ben Bishop

Those 11 players are protected, meaning the likes of Dan Hamhuis and Cody Eakin were left exposed and seem like favorites to join the Vegas Golden Knights.

The pool of Stars players Vegas is picking from (remember side deals are allowed). pic.twitter.com/zBqM6moKkP — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) June 18, 2017

Overall, the Stars’ protection list tells us a couple things, while it also leaves a couple questions.

• The Stars value the depth they have on the right side. Right-handed defenders in the NHL are the equivalent to left-handed pitchers in baseball. Having a future on the right side of Klingberg, Johns, and Julius Honka (who was exempt from expansion) is an exciting prospect.

• Brett Ritchie is going to be given a chance to succeed in Dallas. While many people may look at the final decision as Eakin vs. Roussel, the debate of Ritchie vs. Eakin was just as heated. Ritchie has top-line potential, and the Stars are willing to see if he can pan out.

Cody Eakin is among the favorites to join the Las Vegas Golden Knights, unless the Stars have a deal in place to keep him. Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Greg M. Cooper)

Now for the key questions.

• Is there a side deal in place? The Stars may have something in place with Vegas to keep Hamhuis or Eakin protected.

• Is there another player exposed that the Stars would like from another team? That wheeling and dealing started Sunday and the Stars could try and convince Vegas to select a player and then trade them to the Stars.

Either way, it’s an exciting time for the NHL, even if they botched the announcement and delayed the unveiling at the last possible second.

