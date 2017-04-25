Where did it go wrong? Grading out the Stars forwards

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and right wing Ales Hemsky (83) wait for play to resume against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

The Dallas Stars were the NHL’s biggest disappointment this season. A team that many picked to reach the Stanley Cup Finals didn’t even qualify for the postseason and dropped from 109 points to 79 points in the standings.

One of the core issues was that the Stars couldn’t outscore their problems, like they had in the past.

But how did individual forwards help or hurt that effort?

Let’s take a look at which forwards were disappointments, which ones surprised us, and which ones delivered on their job.

Please remember these grades are based on performance vs expectations for each player, not raw point totals or other statistical metrics.

The disappointments

Jamie Benn -- injuries certainly didn’t help, but the Stars didn’t have the best version of Jamie Benn during the 2016-17 season. And in a year where injuries piled up and others disappeared, the Stars needed a bit more from the captain. His point totals were admirable (26 goals, 43 assists), but the Stars needed more in the other aspects of the game.

Patrick Sharp -- It’s almost unfair to list Patrick Sharp amongst the disappointments this season. Yes, he only had 18 points and played just 48 games. And, yes, he was way overpaid for his little production. However, we have to remember the nature of his injuries -- a concussion and a hip ailment -- while he was also dealing with emotional battles away from the rink as his father is battling cancer.

Cody Eakin -- Arguably the biggest disappointment of the season for Stars fans. From his injury on the first day of training camp, to his suspension for running Henrik Lundqvist, to his final point totals, this season was one Eakin would like to forget.

Tyler Seguin -- Tyler Seguin got his points -- a team-best 72 of them -- but he wasn’t the dynamic player the Stars needed on a nightly basis. Seguin would go through stretches where he disappeared and didn’t look like that player whom opponents fear whenever he is on the ice. Give Seguin credit for playing 82 games for the first time in his career, but he left much to be desired.

Jason Spezza -- Starting to sense a common theme amongst the disappointments? Jason Spezza was another big-name Star that didn’t deliver this season. Part of that wasn’t his fault and Spezza was severely hurt by the loss of Mattias Janmark. He was also miscast as a winger for much of the season and he didn’t look natural in that role.

Jiri Hudler -- Jiri Hudler’s early-season viral infection was stuff of legend. We still don’t know what it was. His play on the ice was may have summed up this entire season when he scored an own goal against the Ottawa Senators.

The surprises

Remi Elie -- Before the season, no one expected Remi Elie to play an NHL game during the 2016-17 campaign. His rookie season with the Texas Stars was largely a disappointment, so 18 games with Dallas far surpassed anything anyone would have expected from the winger and it could have laid the groundwork for a full-time NHL role next season.

Antoine Roussel -- If he hadn’t broken his hand, Antoine Roussel would have set a career-high for points, goals, and assists. The French winger continued to deliver as a fan favorite, while his hat trick was one of the highlights of the season.

Justin Dowling -- There weren’t any expectations for Justin Dowling. In fact, most considered him a career minor-leaguer and he had options to give up on his NHL dream and play in Europe last off-season. The fact he played nine NHL games is an achievement worth celebrating.

Devin Shore -- Devin Shore was expected to start the season in the AHL, but injuries opened an opportunity upon which he delivered, playing in all 82 games. Shore also showed off his versatility throughout the season, playing on all four lines and looked comfortable at both wing and center.

Gemel Smith -- Another player that didn’t have any NHL expectations, but still made an impact in Dallas this season. After getting demoted to the ECHL last season, Smith played 17 NHL games and had three goals. His speed and penalty killing may help him win a full-time job with Dallas next season.

Adam Cracknell -- By far the best story of the season. A career NHL-AHL tweener, Adam Cracknell turned into fan favorite this season and delivered career-bests in goals, assists, and points. He also had the most unlikely hat trick in franchise history and capped it off by wearing a shark hat in his post-game interview.

Did their job

Curtis McKenzie -- Curtis McKenzie should have probably played more than 53 games this season, but coaching decisions and an eye injury near the end of the season limited his playing time. Either way, McKenzie delivered on what the Stars expect from the bottom-six winger.

Jason Dickinson -- He only played 10 NHL games and that’s probably 10 more than he should have played this season. Dickinson could be a legitimate NHL option next season, but this season was filled with AHL struggles as he battled back from offseason hip surgery (sound familiar?). Considering his injuries and times he was called up, you couldn’t ask for much more from Dickinson.

Radek Faksa -- Some outside observers would argue Radek Faksa outperformed expectations this season, and you could make a strong case for that. However, after watching Faksa make an impact during the 2016 Stanley Cup playoffs, this is what the Stars expected out of the Czech. He was the Stars best defensive center and should get a nice raise this summer as a restricted free agent.

Brett Ritchie -- Started to show some of the signs he can be a top-six goal scorer in the NHL and got better in the defensive zone. He still has some steps to take, but could become one of the Stars top right wingers in the near future.

Incomplete

Denis Gurianov -- The Stars prospect was called up for the final game of the regular season. He didn’t look out of place in his first NHL game, but the 19-year-old still has some work to do.

Ales Hemsky -- Injuries limited him to 15 games, and, even when he was healthy, he wasn’t even close to 100 percent.

Mark McNeill -- Prospect who arrived in a trade for Johnny Oduya before the trade deadline. Got a one-game cup of coffee in the regular season finale.

Mattias Janmark -- Missed the entire season due to injury.

