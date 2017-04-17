What makes Tyler Seguin the Stars' most dangerous weapon

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) celebrates a goal against Montreal Canadiens goalie Al Montoya (35) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

New Dallas Stars Head Coach Ken Hitchcock wants Tyler Seguin to be the team’s No. 1 center in 2017-18, and for good reason.

Hitchcock, who is notoriously tough on players, expects Seguin to “do everything” to become a No. 1 center. But one thing the 25-year-old Canadian already has a knack for is dynamic offensive play.

Seguin is a superstar point-scorer, and putting the puck into the net isn’t his only skill. He ranks third in the NHL in primary points -- that’s goals plus first assists -- per 60 minutes since 2014-15.

WinnersView took a dive into the numbers to show how Seguin is an elite threat in the offensive zone:

