This 17-year-old Finn could be the Stars' pick at No. 3

Miro Heiskanen. Photo: WinnersView

With the third pick in June’s NHL Draft, the Dallas Stars have plenty of options.

Outside of consensus Nos. 1 and 2 Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier, the board is pretty wide open. Stars GM Jim Nill has discussed the possibility of moving the pick, too.

But if Dallas stays put, who should they pick? One possible target is Finnish defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

Heiskanen, just 17 years old, is a standout two-way defenseman and is one of the bright young stars in the Finnish Liiga. His numbers in that league compare to Buffalo Sabres star and former No. 8 overall pick Rasmus Ristolainen -- and Heiskanen is even younger.

WinnersView breaks down the numbers on Heiskanen:

WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the sports and games you love.

