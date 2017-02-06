The Stars are mismanaging their best defenseman duo

Esa Lindell, left, and John Klingberg. Photos: USA TODAY Sports Images

The Dallas Stars want John Klingberg and Esa Lindell to succeed.

They want the duo to evolve into a legitimate top NHL pairing. Klingberg is arguably one of the most gifted offensive defensemen in the NHL. Lindell is a strong anchor that gives him more room to improvise, while he also has his own offensive touch he can add from time to time.

Ideally, it should be an every-situation pairing for the Stars and one that Dallas can count on for years. Klingberg is only 24, Lindell is only 22. They are only going to get better with age and experience.

The problem is Dallas is forcing the narrative right now and it’s costing them.

As the Stars’ season continues to be mired in average, Klingberg and Lindell have been one of the main culprits in recent weeks. In a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, they were exposed for a pair of key goals in the third period.

Patrick Kane sped by Klingberg for a game-tying goal and made the Swede look like his skates were stuck in cement. On the game-winning goal by Trevor van Riemsdyk with 4:03 remaining, Lindell didn’t move his feat as Artem Anisimov drove to the net on the initial chance, and didn’t do anything to help his goaltender after the initial save.

Stars coach Lindy Ruff was asked about it after the game, and he admitted that the pair has had their share of struggles.

"We're looking at that pair to be our best pair,” Ruff said. “We ask a lot of John. When we took the lead, there's no getting caught there, and there's no getting caught on the go-ahead play. I think Esa has played a heavy game. He's been our best defenseman. They've been a good pair but in the end there's been no win."

Dallas Stars center Jason Spezza (90) and center Tyler Seguin (91) and defenseman John Klingberg (3) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) celebrate a goal against the St. Louis Blues. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

Fair or not, Lindell and Klingberg have lived by a different set of rules for the past 30 games. While other the young defensemen -- Patrik Nemeth, Stephen Johns, Jamie Oleksiak, and Julius Honka -- are always one turnover or a delay-of-game penalty away from being scratched, Lindell and Klingberg get to play through their errors.

And that works at an initial level, but the Stars are continuing to force the issue late in close games and they are losing valuable ground in a Western Conference littered with average hockey teams.

While Ruff acknowledged their recent struggles, he still played Klingberg a team-high 24 minutes, 25 seconds against Chicago. Lindell was second on the team with 21 minutes and 45 seconds of ice time.

Ruff isn’t going to scratch Lindell or Klingberg, but he can at least better manage their minutes and usage, or try another combination if they continue to struggle at key moments.

Dan Hamhuis struggled when paired with Klingberg at the beginning of the season, but has quietly turned into an effective defenseman in his own zone. Ruff hasn’t shown much faith in Nemeth this season, but giving the other young Swede a shot to play with Klingberg could help shore up a couple defensive issues.

Either way, Ruff appears to be looking at the Lindell-Klingberg combination with a laissez-faire attitude. He wants the duo to develop and show their full potential, so they’ll continue to roll out big minutes and be on the ice in key situations -- for better or worse.

