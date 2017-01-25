Stars should be ready to listen to trade deadline offers

Dallas Stars right wing Jiri Hudler (22) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres left wing Matt Moulson (26) and center Cal O'Reilly (19) defends during the third period at KeyBank Center. Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

NHL All-Star Weekend is rapidly approaching. Tyler Seguin will be the lone Dallas Star heading to Los Angeles for the festivities. As soon as the party ends, clubs will look up and notice that the trade deadline is only a month away.

March 1 will be here before you know it. We’re at the magical time of year where general managers have to decide whether they want to make a playoff push with a trade acquisition, roll with the rosters they have, or sell a piece or two as they prepare for next season.

The obvious question is obvious. What are the Stars going to go?

The challenges they’ve faced this season have been covered ad nauseum. Rather than go into all of the reasons why they are where they are, let’s just look at where they stand. As of this writing, the Stars are 12th in the Western Conference. Four points is all that separates them from the 8th-seeded Calgary Flames.

All you really need to know at this point is that they are in the bottom five in goals allowed and in the lower half of the league in goals scored. Many reasons exist for these realities, but we’re approaching the point where the Stars are what they are. What they are, it seems, is mediocre at best.

I don’t have any idea what Jim Nill is going to want to do. I get the sense from observing him for a few seasons now that he isn’t the type that really wants to go backwards at all. Trading parts away from the current roster and waving the white flag just doesn’t seem like his style.

For a moment let’s consider the possibility that they do run the white laundry up the flagpole. If the Stars entered the trade market, they’d have several pieces who could be useful to contending teams while also making a minimal dent on the salary cap. A trio of forwards could make a lot of sense to be available. Jiri Hudler, Patrick Eaves, and Patrick Sharp would all be big acquisitions.

Patrick Eaves (left) and Patrick Sharp could be valuable trade pieces for the Stars at this year's deadline. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

Where things get murky is when you remind yourself how good this team was just one year ago. It’s going to be hard to let go of that memory when thinking about the future, but, whether that team still exists or not, that trio of forwards is on the wrong side of the aging curve. All three are unrestricted free agents. None need to be protected in the coming expansion draft. Teams will want them. They’re going to be in demand if available.

If you’re the Stars, that four-point difference is going to be enticing if it doesn’t grow between now and March 1st. The instinct is pretty much always going to be to go for it, but with so many teams fighting for the final spot the competition is going to be fierce. As of Jan. 24, the Stars are last among those teams hoping to make it into the tournament.

Unless they can go on a run here in the very near future, the Stars are going to need to seriously consider listening to offers on their pending free agent forwards.

