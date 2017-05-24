Predators' Cup run is good for the NHL and the Stars

Nashville Predators teammates after a goal scored by center Filip Forsberg (back) in the third period in game six of the Western Conference Final of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

Whether it knew it or not, the NHL needed the Nashville Predators to make a run to the Stanley Cup Final.

During a postseason that has been historically close, the Predators and the city of Nashville have been the star attraction. The nontraditional hockey market has produced a winner, tripled the number of country music artists I could name by virtue of the national anthem, and created a fun story that draws new fans.

While the NBA playoffs have been frustratingly, well, predictable, the NHL has the team with the league’s 16th-best record awaiting the result of a Game 7 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators before the final opens on Memorial Day.

While not completely accurate -- Nashville was always a good team -- the 16-seed narrative draws intrigue and outside interest for the NHL. Add in the fact a potential Stanley Cup in Nashville would end with Carrie Underwood (married to Predators captain Mike Fisher) drinking from the chalice, and the sport’s most marketable personality, P.K. Subban, likely bringing the cup to a children’s hospital to celebrate.

Nashville Predators players celebrate after a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks in game six of the Western Conference Final of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)

That’s marketing gold and it’s a bandwagon you want sports fans to latch onto.

Nashville's playoff run is also good for the Dallas Stars on a couple levels.

On the ice, it’s the blue print Dallas needs for it’s defense next season under Ken Hitchcock. The NHL is a copycat league and the Predators have been the posterchild for a young mobile defense that drives possession and makes it easier on their goalie.

The Predator’s top-four defensemen -- Roman Josi, Subban, Ryan Ellis, and Mattias Ekholm -- have made a living this postseason pushing the puck up ice and have turned jumping into the rush into a work of art.

More importantly, they’ve discovered balance within those situations and haven’t been caught out of position, which is often the downfall of the offensive-minded defenseman. Nashville also has the ideal goalie in place in Pekka Rinne, and it has nothing to do with his superb goals-against average and save percentage.

Rinne is a phenomenal puck handler. He’s calm and collected under pressure, is often willing to wait the extra second to a draw a forechecker in, and puts his mobile defense in the right spot to start the break.

Dallas now has the pieces to emulate that system.

John Klingberg, Esa Lindell, Stephen Johns, and Julius Honka are all forward-thinking young defensemen that now have a coach in Dallas that will preach finding balance and structure within their own zone. We saw bits and pieces of it last season, but the old coaching staff created an atmosphere where Johns was too worried about delay-of-game penalties leading to healthy scratches and Honka simply didn’t play enough games to succeed.

The Stars also have the goaltender in place to help this system work. No, I don’t like the overall six-year term on Ben Bishop’s contract, but his immediate impact as a puck handler should make life easier on his defenensemen.

Los Angeles Kings goalie Ben Bishop (31) looks on during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Staples Center. Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, Jake Roth)

Antti Niemi didn’t know how to handle the puck and never even tried. In an age where goalies universally have adopted to the “Turco Grip,” -- flipping the catching glove over for a better handle on the goalie stick -- Niemi’s stickhandling was more reminiscent of cricket batter, just swing and hope for the best.

Kari Lehtonen, who will likely still be in Dallas next season, is an adept stickhandler skill-wise, but never mentally matured to the level Rinne or Bishop have reached when passing the puck. Lehtonen is even the NHL’s active leader in assists for goalies, but he doesn’t make those little plays that make life easier for his defense on a consistent basis.

Hockey people can be stubborn and sometimes need an example to embrace change. Thankfully for the Stars, the Predators have proven it’s ok to let the kids run-and-gun on defense with a couple limitations.

Nashville’s playoff run could also set the Stars up for a true rivalry, which is severely lacking on the ice in Texas.

Currently each case for a rivalry comes with major flaws.

Stars fans detest the Chicago Blackhawks, but the Blackhawks don’t think of the Stars as a rival. The Stars and the Minnesota Wild have some groundwork for hatred (thank Norm Green), but even after a playoff series last season, Stars-Wild doesn’t move the needle like you’d think.

The Anaheim Ducks might be the most hated team by Stars fans and they have recent playoff history, but the Ducks have their haters in every NHL market.

Nashville, however, could be the perfect foil to Dallas and create that real adverse atmosphere on the ice. Both are southern cities in nontraditional hockey markets and if Dallas truly emulates Nashville, the head-to-head matchups would feature a dynamic duel of puck-moving defensemen.

All it’s missing is a playoff series to really light the fuse. If the Stars are indeed in the midst of a quick turnaround and are in the playoff picture next season, the division-based playoff format could kicks Stars-Predators into high gear.

Until then, Stars fans can kick back and watch Nashville in the Stanley Cup Final next week. Because what’s good for the Predators is good for the NHL and good for the Stars.

Follow Sean Shapiro on Twitter @SeanShapiro.

© 2017 WFAA-TV