Points need to start rolling in for Stars in 2017

St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) and Dallas Stars right wing Jiri Hudler (22) battle for the puck during the second period at Scottrade Center. Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

2017 is here and the Dallas Stars find themselves in California for a road swing. Technically, they’re in the midst of a three-game losing streak, though they did pick up a point in an overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. The St. Louis Blues handed them their most recent defeat on Saturday, but I’m not fully sure what to make of it.

On the one hand, losing is bad. Points are good. Colorado and Arizona are straight trash. Outside of those everyone else in the Western Conference is in playoff contention. The Stars have the fewest points of those teams in contention right now, so every point is valuable. So losing does in fact stink.

But, let’s try to live on the bright side here. Positivity can be fun sometimes. The loss was pretty evenly played. You would be hard pressed to say the Stars were outclassed. Kari Lehtonen wasn’t particularly great, but that happens. Both teams were essentially even in Corsi attempts at even strength and the play was even all around.

Plus we got to see John Klingberg do amazing things with the puck. Did you see him abuse Paul Stastny on the way to scoring his goal? Of course you did. It was fun.

Pretty play by John Klingberg dangling through the Blues and scoring! pic.twitter.com/NMxlJ3hEK0 — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) January 8, 2017

They also hung with the Blues without Jamie Benn. The captain hasn’t played in 2017 yet after rolling his ankle. If you’re a Stars fan and you’re trying to be optimistic about the rest of the season, this has to be a nice sign. St. Louis is a quality team and they had to work pretty hard to knock the Jamie Benn-less Stars out. Encouraging, no?

Unfortunately that only goes so far. The Stars need points and they need them now. @IneffectiveMath has the Stars odds of making the playoffs at 35% as of Sunday. Their chances of winning the President’s Trophy don’t even register, and they have a 4% chance of winning the draft lottery. Moral victories are wonderful, but the math doesn’t lie. Points need to start rolling in immediately.

The upcoming schedule has some points the Stars simply have to have. Buffalo is on the schedule twice. Detroit shows up. The Islanders are there. These games are mixed in with the Kings, Ducks, Rangers, Maple Leafs, and two bouts with the Wild. That’s 20 points available the rest of January, with 12 of those against Eastern Conference foes. Realistically, the Stars probably need 14 of those points, and the most important game of the stretch is Monday night against the Kings.

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) celebrates a goal against Montreal Canadiens goalie Al Montoya (35) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

As they usually are, the Kings are a 54% Corsi team. Dallas trails them by only four points though in large part due to injuries and the Kings’ inability to score this year. This is going to be a tough matchup for the banged up Stars, but at this point have we reached the first must win of the year? By no means is the season over with a loss, but this game is the halfway mark of the season for the Stars and they’re on pace for 80 points. How much more ground can they realistically lose before waving the white towel?

I honestly tried to be positive. Things really don’t seem THAT bad, but I guess they are. Lindy Ruff pointed to the long homestand in December as the make-or-break point of the Stars’ season. To an extent, he was right, and they played well. They’ve given some of that good will back at the start of 2017 though and it needs to get turned around starting tonight.

