Dallas Stars' center Jason Spezza is widely known for his scoring and playmaking.

Dallas Stars' center Jason Spezza is widely known for his scoring and playmaking. In this episode, WinnersView highlights his ability in the face-off circle, and how this under-appreciated skill helps the Stars win.





WinnersView.com is a content partner of WFAA News. For more great coverage of the NHL please visit WinnersView.com

Copyright 2016 WFAA