Justin Peters gives Stars goalie insurance they needed

Justin Peters playing in an October 2016 game for the Phoenix Coyotes. The Stars acquired Peters over the weekend. Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ed Mulholland, Ed Mulholland)

The NHL All-Star break is solidly behind us. Snoop Dogg guaranteed that the NHL will never try to do anything fun ever again, which seems like an appropriate segue into the second half of the NHL season. We live in a post-Snoop-cussing-at-the-All-Star-game world, and the times they are exciting.

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill came out swinging after the break by acquiring goaltender Justin Peters. I’m only being slightly facetious. One idea that has been rattling around my head for a couple months now is what the Stars would do should either Antti Niemi or Kari Lehtonen get hurt. Nill answered the question by acquiring Peters.

Texas Stars goaltenders Maxime Lagace and Landon Bow have matching .894 save percentages in the AHL. It isn’t the best stat to measure a goalie, but it’s probably the best we’ve got for a minor-leaguer at the moment. Neither guy was inspiring much confidence.

Bow had a very strong end to his junior career, posting a .938 save percentage in a 23-game stretch with the Seattle Thunderbirds, but it hasn’t translated to the AHL. He’s back with Idaho of the ECHL after the acquisition of Peters, where he had a .916 save percentage in 12 games.

21-year-old former second-round pick Phillppe Desrosiers has had a rough season in Austin and Idaho. He owns identical .893 save percentages in both leagues. The hopes were high for him coming into the season, but you have to be a little worried at this point.

All of that is to say that there were no goalies on the horizon looking to make an NHL splash from within the system. Compounding the problem is that there don’t appear to be any other guys coming who can make that push in the next couple of seasons. The most hope probably rides on the shoulders of 19-year-old former sixth-round pick Markus Ruusu, who had a good four-game showing for JYP in Finland, but we’re grasping at straws here hoping for good things. The position is weak.

Peters isn’t going to come in and replace Niemi or Lehtonen, but he does give the Stars a quality AHL depth guy in the case of injury. If one of the Finns goes down with injury, the Stars can be fairly confident that Peters will be a serviceable backup temporarily. His career .901 save percentage in the NHL isn’t terrible for a third guy.

This also protects the Stars in the event that they trade a goalie at the trade deadline. It doesn’t seem likely. Both Niemi and Lehtonen have been up-and-down like usual, but they’ve hardly been the problem this season. Teams could do a lot worse for backups for a playoff run than either guy. Next season will be problematic given their salaries. If a trade were to happen, you’d expect the Stars to retain some of their salary.

Do the Stars want to trade one of them, pay part of the salary, and get just an “OK” return? That doesn’t seem very fruitful. If they want to, though, now they can more easily with Peters in tow, so there’s that. If we do see Peters the more likely reason is due to injury. Looking closer at the position’s depth throughout the system you do have to begin to wonder if the Stars will look to bring in some young talent from outside the organization in trades. The long term picture isn’t particularly rosy.

(© 2017 WFAA)