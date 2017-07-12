Jason Robertson, Stars' No. 39 pick, a standout at development camp

Jason Robertson poses for a portrait after being selected 39th overall by the Dallas Stars during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2017 Getty Images)

Like many of the Dallas Stars prospects, Jason Robertson had to adjust to the heat this week in Northern Texas.

"I'm getting pit stains just walking over to the hotel," Robertson said.

While he may have struggled a bit adjusting to the heat, the second-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft was one of the more noticeable prospects during the five-day camp.

Robertson is a natural goal-scorer that netted 42 goals with the Kingston Frontenacs last season. He's shifty around the net, and has one of the best shots amongst the Stars prospects.

The one thing holding Robertson back, and this is the reason he was still available in the second round, is his skating. And that was a big focus this week at development camp. Stars prospects worked with Olympic figure skater Todd Eldredge, who made the prospects look foolish at times with various drills that in the long-run should improve power and balance for the players.

Robertson said he's going to take some of those things to heart when he returns to Kingston this season. The 17-year-old (he turns 18 later this month) is expected to be a leader for the Frontenacs and will likely play two more seasons of junior hockey before turning pro.



