It's time to find answers to Stars' special teams woes

It’s no secret that the Dallas Stars special teams are held in the same regard as a President Trump executive order. They aren’t good is what I’m saying. If the units were simply average, the Stars are in a playoff spot right now. Debate rages as to who is responsible for the failures and what should be done to remedy the issues.

Most axes are primed to knock the heads off of assistant coaches Curt Fraser and James Patrick. If you read any discourse on the subject for more than five minutes, you’re bound to run into a sizeable contingent of fans that want either one or both assistant coaches ushered out the door.

Honestly I don’t know how anyone is really qualified to offer a fully educated opinion about the quality job those two are doing. They don’t take shifts. As Mike Heika has pointed out several times, Lindy Ruff is heavily involved in the special teams. Both units have been useful in the past under these two coaches. Did they simply forget how to be effective NHL coaches?

I have a hard time buying it. Some change does feel necessary. Ultimately, one or both could be fired to spur that change on. Who knows? If they do end up being fired, it won’t be a reflection on their abilities to coach, but more of a reflection on the results their units are getting.

When we watch the special teams units play, mistakes are obvious. On the powerplay, it often looks like the opposition is reading what they want to do with ease and breaking up plays before they have a chance to start. The Stars can roll Jason Spezza, Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Patrick Sharp, John Klingberg, Jiri Hudler, Patrick Eaves, and Cody Eakin on the powerplay units among others. Collectively, the amount of skill in that group is off the charts.

When do they get some blame?

On the penalty kill, the same issues continue to plague the units. Glorious passes go right through the box. Sticks aren’t on the ice or checking players. Passing lanes are too easy to access. They tend to get running around. None of this is new. Am I to believe that the coaching staff isn’t aware of these issues? Of course not. They’ve worked on correcting the issues, but this is a two-way street. If players aren’t putting their sticks in appropriate areas shouldn’t they be taking more of the blame?

Maybe it is the coaches though. Maybe it’s the players. Maybe it’s both. I don’t have the answers here, but I do think we’re too quick to blame the coaches in general. They can only coach the talent they have in front of them. Talent is there for the team to score on the powerplay, but they aren’t consistently doing so. On the penalty kill, maybe the talent isn’t there. If it isn’t then that issue needs to be addressed.

All of these questions are over the heads of the players and coaches at this point. The issues aren’t going away. One way or the other the units have to get on track. We’re approaching the point where we have to start looking to Jim Nill to find some answers.

Being cool in the face of pressure is a lovely trait for a human being. Nill is as cool of a customer as they come, but sometimes to a frustrating degree. Sometimes you want to see the person in charge indicate displeasure with a situation that is obviously displeasing. Sometimes you want to see the person in charge make a move to rock the boat a little. We haven’t really seen how Nill operates in a situation like that. Soon he might be forced to act towards someone, be it coaches or players, because it’s becoming increasingly hard to watch the Stars special teams piss away their playoff chance on a nightly basis regardless of who ends up taking the blame.

