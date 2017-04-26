Is Ken Hitchcock the solution to the Stars' penalty killing woes?

St. Louis Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock speaks with the media following game two of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scottrade Center. Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Billy Hurst, Billy Hurst)

In 2015-16, the Dallas Stars ranked in the top 10 in the NHL in penalty kill percentage. A year later, they finished dead last in the league in that category with the worst penalty kill percentage of any team in 23 years.

Lindy Ruff was at the helm in both seasons, and there wasn’t an extraordinary amount of roster turnover. And while this is a problem for which a cause is difficult to pinpoint, it’s one that needs a solution.

The hiring of Ken Hitchcock just might be that solution.

Hitchcock’s teams have an impressive track record when playing shorthanded. With the exception of a couple down years with the Philadelphia Flyers immediately before and after the 2004-05 NHL lockout, Hitch’s teams have finished in the top half of the league in penalty kill percentage -- including five straight top-10 finishes in his first stint with Dallas.

