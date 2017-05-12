How can the Stars improve? Replenishing forward depth

Dallas Stars left wing Patrick Sharp (10) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sergei Belski, Sergei Belski)

The Dallas Stars got an early start addressing the needs of an underachieving 2016-17 team when they signed recently-acquired goalie Ben Bishop to a six-year deal on Friday, but it would behoove them for the signing to be just the first of several offseason steps.

Another need for a team that scored 43 less goals this season than the year before is to replenish its scoring depth.

Of the Stars’ 222 goals -- good for 16th best in the NHL -- 83 came from forwards outside of the top six. And three of those forwards may not be in Dallas next season: Ales Hemsky, Patrick Sharp and Jiri Hudler.

Another forward could be exposed in the expansion draft.

Any combination of the aforementioned names could come back, but whether it’s them or a free agent acquisition -- T.J. Oshie, for example, the sweepstakes for whom are officially underway with the Washington Capitals’ exit from the postseason -- the Stars need to fill the roster with guys who can find the back of the net.

