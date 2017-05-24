How can the Stars improve? Get Honka on the ice

Dallas Stars defenseman Julius Honka (6) moves the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at the PPG PAINTS Arena. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

If the Stars want to contend again in 2017-18, a great place to start would be upgrading their cast of defensemen.

Last season, one of their most dynamic offensive players at the position only played in 16 games. That’s Julius Honka, who compiled an adjusted shot percentage of almost 54 percent in 2016-17.

Honka was one of the Stars’ four best defensemen in training camp last year. He might be more dynamic offensively than John Klingberg, and he’s certainly more of a shooter.

Ken Hitchcock has a lot to offer him in the details and defense department. The 21-year-old Finn is going to make mistakes, but he needs to be in the lineup from day one.

