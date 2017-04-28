How can the Stars improve? Buy into Hitchcock's philosophy

Ken Hitchcock was introduced Thursday as the Stars' new head coach. (Photo: WFAA)

Learning to do things the Ken Hitchcock way could spell a big step forward for a team that regressed on the defensive side of the ice in 2016-17.

Hitchcock’s teams in St. Louis were almost the polar opposite of last year’s Stars team when it comes to keeping pucks away from -- and out of -- the net. Dallas ranked near the bottom of the league in expected goals per 60 minutes, while St. Louis was near the top.

Hitchcock’s first tenure in Dallas ended when the players stopped buying into his style. But if the Stars want to flip the script next season, doing things his way would likely behoove them.

