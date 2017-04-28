Grading the Stars' defenders, as told by Yelp reviews

A Photoshop illustration of a Dallas Stars defense Yelp page

If you aren’t familiar with the show “Review” that was on Comedy Central for a glorious two real seasons plus three episodes, you missed out. Stop what you’re doing and go watch it. The basic premise was a TV show host who reviewed real life experiences and situations as suggested by his audience. The series of reviews progressively made his life a living hell.

I never thought I would be able to relate to this until I was asked to grade the Dallas Stars’ 2016-17 defense. Reviewing a unit that played so poorly can’t actually be good for my health. I looked for inspiration from the poets of Yelp and Google Reviews to find the drive I needed to complete this task. They are truly the real heroes here.

Editor's note: Typos and misspellings were intentionally left in verbatim quotes from online reviews.

Dan Hamhuis

The delightfully pregnant Kim N emphatically reviewed an early morning trip to Whataburger:

“Me and my preggers self was craving for a burger at 9 am. My food came out fast and fresh. The employees were all happy and quick with their service. I felt like I was at a Chick-fil-A when the moods and atmosphere of this Whataburger location…before I left the restaurant I told the manager that I really enjoyed my meal and the service was awesome! She was delighted to hear me compliment her store. I guess it's rare to hear a compliment.”

Playing defense for the Dallas Stars was a struggle last season. Getting exactly what you paid for in a free agent defenseman is a bright spot worth highlighting. Hamhuis certainly worked out for the Stars, providing a steady all-around game for most of the season.

Julius Honka

Alan S. is a man with a gift for whimsy and the ability to paint a picture that forces you to live in the detailed scenarios he crafts:

“Imagine an arcade from the 1980s where you could just pay a single price and play all the games you want. Not just for an hour or two... but all day... for two days. Now mix in the opportunity to drink... that's Arcade Expo. Every year I find some new game that I've never heard of or seen that is amazingly fun to play. Every year I have a great time and I could have spent more time there. Every year the event gets better and better. If you missed out on Arcade Expo this year, you better get yourself ready for 2017!”

Honka was good enough to play from day one last season, but didn’t. When he did play, he was fun, as much fun as you could ever hope to see, but for what felt like a whole two days out of the year. He was exciting, should be getting better over the next few years, and occasionally made you want to take a drink. He was a perfect Dallas Star.

Stephen Johns

Mary W. somewhat anonymously shared with the world the declining quality of her most frequently used dry cleaners:

“Used this place on several occasions until we took a shirt here that was returned with blue streaks all over it. They were great in the beginning, but it seemed like the quality has gone down over time- I,e. collars done incorrectly and shirts that look somewhat half-ironed.”

This could probably apply to several members of the Stars, but it seems most appropriate for Johns. At times he looks phenomenal, but, like almost everyone else, last season was largely a half-ironed shirt with an incorrect collar returned with blue streak for the young defender.

John Klingberg

The confused scribe Lenny M. relays his experience with United Airlines and Cheaptickets.com:

“My assistant booked a flight to Mobile from IAH for 3/29. Cheaptickets.com defaults to buy United Premiere access. I did not request Premier access. Never have in my 51 years in this planet, never will. That is robbery, plain and simple. My request for credit was denied.”

This sounds like a Cheaptickets.com problem, but United is taking the heat for it. United has their own problems. Do they need to be blamed for the crimes of others? No, and neither does Klingberg. Klingberg does many things well, but the Stars had a tough time finding him a quality partner in the post-Alex Goligoski era.

Esa Lindell

Loc H. had a mixed experience at a local Dickey’s venue:

“O tried thier chicken and thought it's bbq whole chicken but was surprised when sliced pieces of boneless chicken breast came. Cery disappointed because it was very dried and burned. My potatoes salad and onions slaters were good though. My son liked his pulled pork poboy this time... free icecream..”

The core of Loc’s experience was mediocre, but the sides were good and man, that free ice cream. Even when things are the worst, a good sidekick and a happy ending make everything end up alright. Lindell got to play most of the season with Klingberg, and he did some good things. That chicken needs to be moist in 2018 though.

Patrik Nemeth

As I got further down this list I realized I missed opportunities to look at pawn shops, Cici’s Pizza, Little Caesar’s, hospitals, bail bondsmen, lawyers, schools, and shooting ranges. johnluriejr fixes that with his retelling of a visit to a local Houston shooting range:

“Stay as long as you like and shoot till your hearts content. Had a great time with the family! Don't go on windy days though.”

This one hits a little too close to home. Nemeth didn’t have a great season. Opponents were way too comfortable when he was on the ice, often taking shots “to their hearts’ content.” It was a sad possible ending to the Dallas Stars career of a player I really do like. I still think he can play in this league, and maybe a fresh start will do him wonders either here or elsewhere.

Jamie Oleksiak

Enlightened muse Stephanie R. relays her experience with a local dentist:

“No one is here. She has one patient. And I'm pretty sure she left them in the room while she took a 15 to 20 min personal phone call.”

What else is there to say at this point that hasn’t been written a million times? Oleksiak went on a little run where he shot 75 percent on a handful of shots and people lost their minds. Outside of that stretch he was the same Jamie Oleksiak we’ve always known.

I have no idea if he will be back, but we’ve heard the Stars are considering protecting him in the expansion draft. Just protect Dan Hamhuis to be safe so the Vegas Golden Knights don’t pick him and flip him, yeah? There’s no reason to get cute here if you think you can compete next year.

Greg Pateryn

We got to know Pateryn a little bit down the stretch. Lina A. tells us what that was all about by describing her experience at a local Walgreens:

“I go here primarily for their pharmacy. The wait is never usually that long and the techs are super nice. I would not say that they go above and beyond, but they do as expected and I keep giving them business.”

Jordie Benn, Johnny Oduya

Benn and Oduya left us sooner than the plan would have ever let us believe. Both are already out of the playoffs, too. For several years these two were plastered with company victory green speeding around the ice with the Stars and their reckless enthusiasm. They are the lucky ones, and I would be remiss if I didn’t include them here. Godspeed.

Traci C. will take it from here:

“I'm writing this review strictly on how I encountered this business on the road. When you are driving a company vehicle that is plastered with your business logo on it, you are a representation of that business. This company escalade was speeding 50mph down memorial tailing and cutting off other drivers. I can only imagine if there was a body in that car...”

I can think of no better way to close than to let the poet Susan B. from Tomball sum up her experience eating at a local Mexican restaurant:

“twice my brothers debit card number was being used in Mexico immediately after we have eaten here. Do Not trust them with your credit cards. CASH ONLY. sad sad sad cuz their food is ok.”

The food was ok, but they drained my bank account: the Dallas Stars’ defense in a nutshell. The talent was there for a good team and a good defense, but after being kicked in the gut so many times the collective confidence that the Stars could actually play defense with fidelity melted away.

I give playing defense for the Dallas Stars two stars. Better luck next year.

