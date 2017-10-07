Golden Knights, Stars honor mass shooting victims before opener

The Dallas Stars stand behind the Vegas Golden Knights on the ice during the National Anthem at American Airlines Center on October 6, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - The Dallas Stars formed a line next to players from the Vegas Golden Knights to honor victims of last weekend's mass shooting before the debut of the first major pro sports franchise from Las Vegas.

After Dallas introductions marking the 25th season since the NHL came to Texas, the Stars players skated from their blue line to the Vegas blue line so that both sets of players were together for pregame remembrances Friday night. (Don't see video below? Go here.)

Earlier there was a moment of silence for the victims of the Vegas tragedy. Whether you're a @DallasStars fan or not we are all #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/09BJLmCwvc — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) October 7, 2017

The Stars first honored a staff member who died in a car wreck during the offseason before paying tribute to play-by-play announcer Dave Strader, who died of bile duct cancer at 62 the same day of the Vegas shooting, which killed 58 people.

There was were brief moments of silence for each, and the video board read "Viva Las Vegas" as the public address announcer said, "Dallas stands with Vegas and those affected by the horrifying tragedy."

