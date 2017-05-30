Does trading Cody Eakin makes sense ahead of expansion draft?

Dallas Stars center Cody Eakin (20) in action during the game against the Ottawa Senators at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

The expansion draft is going to make a lot of rumors swirl around many players who would otherwise not have to hear their names thrown around much. Most of these guys aren’t going anywhere, making many of these exercises ultimately pointless, but some will. The guys who you will hear the most about are guys just on the outside of being protected by their teams or guys who are just barely going to be protected. For the Dallas Stars, that means Cody Eakin.

Eakin had a pretty terrible 2017 campaign that started late due to injury. Outside of the lockout-shortened year, the 60 games Eakin got into were the fewest of his career. He only scored three goals and recorded nine assists, while shooting a ridiculously low 3.7 percent. In the previous three seasons, Eakin had been a 15-20 goal 35-40 point center used in all situations. Those guys have some value in this league.

Rumors of a possible Eakin trade have been out there. If he isn’t traded, the chances are very high that he will be protected in expansion. If he stays, you have to think he will become a Ken Hitchcock favorite quickly. Eakin will be 26 years old. He’s fast. He plays in both ends of the rink. He takes face-offs. He forechecks hard. I’m not sure it would be possible for Hitchcock to create a player fitting what he wants better than Eakin does.

Dallas Stars center Cody Eakin (20) during the face off against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome.

If the Stars do end up trading him, they can expect quality in return. Last offseason Andrew Shaw and Lars Eller were dealt in separate deals in a pretty short time period. Cap Friendly has a contract comparables tool I never noticed before that lists both of their contracts as similar. That’s a nice little tie in since offensively those two have been similar to Eakin.

Both Shaw and Eller were dealt for two second-round picks. If you’re looking to find what kind of return the Stars could get for Eakin, that is a pretty good reference point. Given how down some fans are about Eakin I would expect many to dance in the streets if the Stars ended up getting equivalent value for our ginger friend.

The question you have to ask yourself is whether or not it makes sense to pursue dealing Eakin. If the stated goal of the offseason is to retool this team to get back into contention does trading Eakin for picks make any sense? It isn’t like he just forgot how to play hockey. This is a team that can use a fast center with the ability to forecheck and can expect him to rebound in 2018.

There are a few scenarios where dealing Eakin could make sense. If he is dealt in a package to acquire a scoring winger or defensive help the justification is simple. If the Stars end up dealing some picks to help the NHL roster, then recouping some of that value by dealing Eakin and clearing his salary cap hit would make sense too. Dealing Eakin simply to deal him makes little sense though.

Cody Eakin seems destined to hear his name in the news over and over the next couple of months unless a move comes quickly. Some casualties on the roster are inevitable as the Stars re-work what they have to get back in contention. Eakin could be one of those casualties. If he is fans should at the very least be confident that solid value should be out there.

