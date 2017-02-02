What rookie wall? Stars' Shore exceeding expectations

Dallas Stars center Devin Shore (17) plays the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey (14) during the third period at Barclays Center. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

Devin Shore didn’t just avoid a rookie wall, he smashed through it.

While some rookies, particularly those making the jump from college to pro hockey, start to slow down around the 45-game mark of the season, Shore has only gotten better.

Heading into the Dallas Stars’ meeting with the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Shore has eight points in his past 11 games. He had a highlight reel goal to open the scoring in a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, and he topped that off with an exuberant celebration.

“He’s just having fun,” Stars center Radek Faksa said. “He’s got so much confidence lately. He just flies on the wing, he’s just so much fun to play with right now.”

Shore is one of two Stars to play all 52 games this season, with Tyler Seguin being the other. And durability is a rare thing in Dallas this season. The Stars have lost 217 man games to injury, and Shore could have been part of that list.

His 2015-16 season with the Texas Stars was cut short after 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in just 23 games. Before his season-ending shoulder injury, Shore was on track to be in the AHL MVP conversation if the former Maine Black Bear didn’t grab a full-time spot in Dallas first.

Shore was able to successfully come back from shoulder surgery in time for Stars training camp, but missed most of the preseason with a lower-body injury. In fact, Shore didn’t win his spot on the Stars’ opening night roster until after an unofficial one-game showdown with Justin Fontaine, who the Stars signed to a professional tryout contract, in a preseason game in Las Vegas against the Los Angeles Kings.

“Before those injuries I was always durable, so that was frustrating,” Shore said. “You’d like to win your job and do it throughout training camp, but I had to prove that I was ready in that one (preseason) game.”

Dec 23, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars center Devin Shore (17) takes the ice to face the Los Angeles Kings at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

It shouldn’t surprise anymore that Shore is surpassing challenges.

Most players that make the jump from college hockey aren’t used to the number of games at the NHL level. Whether it’s adjusting from the NCAA two-game-a-week schedule or the sheer quantity of games, it can be a struggle for a younger player.

A lot of players get to fight that learning curve in the AHL. Shore lost that chance when he was injured last season.

“That’s something that’s real,” Stars defenseman Stephen Johns, who made a similar transition, said. “Most guys get to figure it out in the minors, and that’s also tough. You go from playing Friday and Saturday, maybe an occasional Thursday, to playing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and needing to learn how to recover.”

Shore said there were some adjustments with the schedule, but he found the positives and he hasn’t felt tired after doubling up the number of games he played last season.

“You’d always rather be playing a game. That’s what’s fun and that’s what we do this for,” Shore said. “I think it energizes you a bit. It’s actually easier to manage a little bit on a mental level, because you don’t have five or six days between a good or bad game (like in college).”

And Shore’s mental approach is infectious.

“I sit beside him at the practice rink and the game rink, there is a little bit of an age gap there. But I find myself following him around. He’s always positive, he’s always got a smile on his face and that’s contagious,” Stars left wing Patrick Sharp said. “I love playing with him and I like hanging around with him off the ice as well.”

It helps when the Stars have started winning again, and the Shore-Faksa-Sharp line has started to click as one of the more reliable two-way units.

“We all work well together,” Shore said. “(Faksa) is so good at getting us started on face-offs and defensively, and we just like to get the puck to (Sharp), and watch him play with speed.”

Copyright 2016 WFAA