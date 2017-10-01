Dave Strader, broadcasting legend and Stars play-by-play man, dies at 62

Hockey broadcaster Dave Strader, who called Stars games during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. Photo: Dallas Stars

DALLAS - Hockey broadcasting icon Dave Strader, who called Dallas Stars games the past two seasons, passed away Sunday morning after a more than year-long battle with cancer, the team announced.

Strader joined the Stars’ booth for the 2015-16 season before being diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a form of bile duct cancer, last year.

He called five Stars games in 2016-17, including an emotional return to the broadcast booth on Feb. 18.

Thoughts and Prayers go out to his wife Colleen, family and friends. Thank you for everything Dave! We salute you! #Legendofthebooth pic.twitter.com/lzhSPtXhGD — Jamie Benn (@jamiebenn14) October 1, 2017

"Everyone who knew him, and everyone who was able to listen to him call games, is saddened to learn about the passing of Dave Strader," Stars President and CEO Jim Lites said in a press release. "His voice is synonymous with hockey to fans all over the globe and he built a connection for so many fans to this game.

“More importantly, he was a tremendous husband, father, grandfather and friend and we will miss him deeply. Our sincerest prayers and condolences are directed to his wife Colleen and their entire family."

Strader’s illustrious career saw him call games during three Olympics and on national broadcasts for NBC and ESPN. He also spent time as a play-by-play man for the then-Phoenix Coyotes and Florida Panthers.

In April, the Hockey Hall of Fame presented Strader with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for his contributions as a broadcaster. The award will be displayed in the Hockey Hall of Fame following a media awards luncheon on Nov. 13 in Toronto.

Incredibly sad to hear about the passing of @TheVoiceDS. Iconic in his work but a even better friend. May you rest in peace buddy. pic.twitter.com/Mm60OpkdcL — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) October 1, 2017

Strader is survived by his wife, Colleen, son Christopher and wife Karen, their daughter Sydney (granddaughter) and beloved Boston terrier Lady Stanley, son Casey and wife Dr. Mary, their son Charles (grandson), and son Trevor.

