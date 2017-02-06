Dallas Stars, bigger nets? A potpourri of NHL thoughts

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick (2) defends against Dallas Stars right wing Patrick Eaves (18) during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

Like sand through the hourglass, these are the thoughts on my mind. The metaphor sounded better in my head, but we’ll roll with it anyway. Many hockey things go through my head. Most of those things aren’t worthy of a full article in this space, but when you combine them all into one loosely related post about the potpourri of hockey things burning in the clay pot that serves as my skull, it kind of works.

This will basically be like Larry King’s My Two Cents bit on Twitter, but longer, more coherent, and with less talk about mayonnaise, jelly beans, and dodging the trolley to watch Duke Snider man centerfield in Ebbets Field. Without further ado…

• What price would you have to get in return for Patrick Eaves to make trading him worth it? Trading him at this point is an official white flag. He’s a free agent and he seems destined to get a pretty decent deal if he can stay healthy the rest of the year. Do you trade him for a good young prospect goalie? The biggest package you can get? What about a first-round pick? I don’t know what is available, but I think I’m coming around to the idea that he’s going to be worth a decent amount. He might be the ticket needed to find a young goalie prospect trapped behind NHL talent.

• Will any NHL players refuse to go to the White House to meet Donald Trump after winning the Stanley Cup? The NHL is pretty conservative. Teemu Selanne has already praised Trump openly through Twitter. Team USA already rejected intellectualism by icing a team that eschewed all modern thought about hockey, so I don’t know. I wonder if anyone will refuse to go. I tend to doubt it.

• The Texas Stars’ talent pipeline seems pretty barren. Denis Gurianov looks like an eventual quality bottom six winger who can do everything you ask him, but also a guy with some offensive upside when he figures his game out. Jason Dickinson inconsistently shows flashes of skill. Gemel Smith is already a fourth-liner and penalty killer, but outside of that? I don’t know.



• The Nashville Predators put Mike Ribeiro on waivers. One week before his 37th birthday, the former Stars center is free to claim. He is a free agent after the season. I sincerely hope the Stars have no interest, but with the injury to Jason Spezza there is a short-term need a center if this thing is going to stay afloat, but no need should be big enough for anyone to take the Ribeiro baggage on.

• Have we spoken about the Toronto Maple Leafs defense lately? We don’t get to see it live and in person often, but holy cow they’re terrible defensively. Sure, the Stars lit them up for five goals in the first period, so this seems like an obvious statement, but it honestly could have been worse. Roman Polak and Jake Gardiner had little interest in playing defense. I almost felt bad for goaltender Frederik Andersen. Almost.

• If goalies have grown significantly taller over the past 30 years, and the nets haven’t gotten any bigger then why are we surprised that no one can score? It seems like common sense to make the nets slightly bigger. Maybe do it gradually over a few seasons? Goalies have gotten a free pass for too long. The stereotype has changes from putting the fattest kid in goal to putting the biggest kid in net and stacking enough pads on him to make him look like the fattest kid who happens to be tall.

• This has been a tough season, but one unquestionably good thing has come out of it: The Devin Shore tongue wagging picture and the accompanying tweets.

Always end on a high with a smile. His tongue hanging out like a dog looking at a can of Purina is just an extra gift to you.

