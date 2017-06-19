Ben Bishop: A good goalie on a bad contract?

Ben Bishop #31 of the Los Angeles Kings before the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Staples Center on March 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Photo: Harry How, 2017 Getty Images)

Early in this NHL offseason, the Dallas Stars made a move to shore up their mediocre goaltending situation by trading for and signing Ben Bishop.

Bishop, a Frisco High School grad, is both an upgrade over Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi and a man who is thankful for the chance to return home. But is he worth the six-year, $29.5 million contract Dallas gave him in May

He’s hovered around the .920 save percentage benchmark every year since 2012-13, but last year was his worst in that time period.

Bishop, who turned 30 in the second month of the season, had a .910 save percentage and is last in the league in high-danger save percentage over the last three years. His Goals Saved Above Average -- essentially the number of goals prevented based on quantity and quality of shots faced -- is 22nd in the NHL in the same time frame.

He’s in the upper half of the league in overall save percentage over those three years, but for a team that hung its goalies out to dry on too many occasions in 2016-17, the regression last year could be a red flag.

Will the Stars regret signing Bishop to a big contract before the six years have passed? Don't see video below? Go here.

