A quick guide to setting expectations for the Stars No. 3 pick

Dallas Stars (Photo: WFAA)

After a disappointing season the offseason has been trending in the right direction for the Dallas Stars.

A couple weeks back the Stars hired Ken Hitchcock and the veteran coach seems energized and willing to mesh his task-driving mentality with the Stars run-and-gun style. On Saturday the Stars made a move, albeit through luck, in the NHL Draft lottery as they grabbed the third overall pick.

The New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers will pick first and second, leaving the Colorado Avalanche -- one of the worst non-tanking, non-expansion teams in the modern era -- outside of the top-three.

The draft is roughly two months away (June 23-24) in Chicago and they’ll be lots of time to dissect the options at No. 3. But in the immediate aftermath, here is a quick guide to setting expectations for the Stars and the 2017 NHL Draft.

Dallas will get their pick of the best player not named Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier

Those are pretty much the consensus top two players in the draft. Patrick is first on many draft boards, while some have Hischier inching ahead of him. Either way those will be the first two picks, and Dallas will have one of the most intriguing spots in the draft.

The Stars can go with any position (other than goalie)

At No. 3 Dallas could take any non-goalie position and Stars fans should be happy with the pick. There are a couple defenseman worthy of a top-three choice, Owen Tippett could be a nice winger option at No. 3 and the Stars could also follow New Jersey and Philadelphia’s lead and pick a center.

The Stars pick likely isn’t going to play in the NHL next season

This isn’t even a knock on this draft, which is weaker than past years. Even with the third-overall pick the Stars newest prospect will still be an 18-year-old that will require seasoning in Europe or Major Junior and perhaps even some time in the AHL. It’s an exciting step for Dallas, but this pick is part of the three or four-year plan, not the immediate plans for next season.

Dallas is in a spot to copy the San Francisco 49ers

Dallas will be in a position to copy a move San Francisco pulled at the recent NFL Draft when the 49ers moved back one spot and picked up a handful of extra picks from the Chicago Bears. If a bottom-three team that didn’t win a lottery pick (Colorado, Vancouver, and Arizona) or an expansion team looking to make a splash in their first draft (Vegas) covets a particular player after Patrick and Hischier, the Stars could use that as leverage to add more picks in the first two rounds.

Follow Sean Shapiro on Twitter @SeanShapiro.

© 2017 WFAA-TV